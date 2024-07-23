Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst reveals Toby Savin expectation

The keeper, who signed as a free agent at the end of June after his contract at Accrington Stanley came to an end, has not played for Shrewsbury in any of their three pre-season games due to injury.

Two trialists have played in place of Savin so far, but now he has stepped up his rehabilitation, Hurst says he hopes he can play on Saturday.

"Yes, providing there are no last-minute setbacks I expect Toby to get some minutes at the weekend," the Salop head coach said.

"That has been the plan pretty much since he signed. As I said at the weekend, there is nothing untoward there, he has joined in both of the warm-ups.

"He is doing more I expect each day that goes by, and I expect to see him at the weekend."

Shrewsbury lost 2-1 at home to Premier League Leicester City on Tuesday evening as goals from Stephy Mavididi and Kasey Mcateer gave the Foxes victory.

But Town put in their best display of pre-season so far as they competed well with their opponents, improving on their performance against Birmingham City just a few days before.

And Hurst said there are lots of positives they can take from the game.

"Yes. I will not get carried away with the type of game it is," Hurst continued.

"I am sure they will have gears they could have gone through, but at the same time, I thought there were big improvements from Saturday - not that that was all bad either.

"In a couple of days, I think the lads have taken on some of the thoughts and tactical aspects that we have spoken about from the weekend quite well.

"That is what we said before the game, we know the quality we are up against, we need to at least see they understand what is being asked.

"They might not always been able to execute it, but I have to say I thought it was a good performance with lots of positive to take.

"There are still some learnings to take even for us as coaches for us to perhaps tweak if we come up against that type of team."