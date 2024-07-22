Key talking points as Shrewsbury Town step up their summer tests

The game ended 2-0 to the visitors thanks to goals from Jordan James and Lukas Jutkiewicz, which gave Blues an eventual comfortable victory at the Croud Meadow.

Salop move on to an even tougher test against Leicester City on Tuesday evening – but what were the talking points from their latest friendly?

New boys at the Meadow

Several players made their first appearance in blue and amber.

Luca Hoole who had only joined this week after turning down fresh terms at Bristol Rovers played at right-back for the first time.

He did OK on the right side. Although he got caught out a couple of times, but Hoole has only been in the building for several days, and how much pre-season training he has done to this stage is up for debate. He will no doubt improve as time goes on and he learns more about his new team-mates.