New boy Tommi O'Reilly reveals why he chose Shrewsbury Town

The 20-year-old secured a season-long loan move on Thursday from Aston Villa, becoming the first of the club’s five available loans.

And O’Reilly, who has been at Villa since the age of nine and was on loan at Real Union last season, believes this is the next step on his footballing journey.

He said: “I decided to join because I feel this is the best place to come and develop as a footballer.

“I also had a chat with the manager last week, I saw the training ground and really liked it.

“I could see myself playing here, went to the stadium and it is a nice ground, I was impressed with the facilities.

“I feel like this is the best place for me to come and show everyone what I can do really so I am excited to get going.”

Town head coach Paul Hurst is tasked with building the squad ahead of the new League One campaign. And O’Reilly, who is the club’s fifth signing of the summer window, says Hurst played an important part in his arrival.

“He is just a really open and honest guy,” he said. “I liked what I was hearing, and the way he wants to play and where he sees me playing.

“He told me that he has watched me before and struck me as a nice guy so I am excited to work under him. It has been really enjoyable so far.

“It was great to meet the lads, they all made me feel welcome. I think I have settled in well training has been good fun.”

O’Reilly can play on the wing, in the number 10 role or as a number eight such is his versatility, so he is set to be valuable for Salop this season.

“I would say I am quite technical,” he said when asked to describe what type of player he is. “I like getting on the ball, and I am quite confident to receive it under pressure.

“I try to make things happen and be creative, but I try to play for the fans really, and to enjoy myself on the football pitch.

“I would probably say number 10 getting on the ball is my favourite position, and on the half-turn in between players. I would say that is my favourite position.”

O’Reilly’s Aston Villa team-mate Ollie Watkins scored a pivotal goal for England in their semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

And ahead of the final against Spain tomorrow evening, the youngster says Watkins deserves that moment, and he hopes he can replicate it in Berlin.

He said: “I was as shocked as everyone else really. I don’t know how he has managed to squeeze that one in.

“I am really happy for him, whenever I have spoken to him, he is always trying to help the young players. I feel like he deserves it, and hopefully, he can score again. They have got one more to go.”