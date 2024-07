All of Shrewbury Town's pre-season fixtures

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paul Hurst's side will take on Brackley, managed by ex-Salop defender Gavin Cowan, ahead of friendlies against Premier League and Championship opposition.

Here is a breakdown of all Salop's pre-season fixtures.

Saturday July 13 - Brackley Town v Salop - 3pm

Saturday July 20 - Salop v Birmingham City - 3pm

Tuesday July 23 - Salop v Leicester City - 7.45pm

Saturday July 27 - Salop v Derby - 3pm

Tuesday July 30 - AFC Telford United v Salop - 7.45pm

Saturday August 3 - Oldham Athletic v Salop - 3pm