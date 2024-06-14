Number of Shrewsbury Town season tickets sold revealed by CEO Liam Dooley

The club decided to freeze season ticket prices for the 2024/25 season back in February – with children under the age of seven able to get a ticket for free.

In his second open letter to supporters, the Salop CEO revealed season ticket sales were well up from where they were this time last year.

"In terms of season ticket numbers, many people have asked for the current sales figures – which are at just over 3,000 - which is an 11% increase on this time last year," Dooley revealed.

"With new signings coming through the door and more to follow, we urge our supporters who have not yet signed up for the 2024/25 season to come with us on the journey.

"Either way, we are just eager to have as many of you as possible in the stadium each week backing the lads, especially with the addition to the league of our local rivals Wrexham and Birmingham."

Meanwhile, Dooley has been pleased with the way the club have communicated with their fans since his arrival in October last year.

One of his missions when came in as CEO was to improve the dialogue between the club and the supporters which is something he feels they have managed to achieve over the last few months.

"When I joined, I promised to improve communication and engagement with our fans, and we feel this journey has continued throughout the last few months," he continued.

"We have published several ‘big interviews’ where our media team have sat down with key figures around the club.

"And the plan is to continue this theme throughout the summer, giving fans more of an insight into lots of different areas around the club.

"In terms of direct communication with supporters, we recently held a fan engagement panel meeting – which every supporter was given the opportunity to attend."

Dooley confirmed in his letter that Shrewsbury Town director of football Micky Moore will address the fans 'in the coming weeks'.

Moore, alongside Paul Hurst, has been overseeing the club's attempts to strengthen their squad as George Lloyd and Toto Nsiala became the first arrivals of the season last week.

That has been followed by Harrison Biggins and a contract extension for Aaron Pierre earlier this week.