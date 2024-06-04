Former Shrewsbury Town man linked with move to AC Milan

Godfrey, who has been capped by England, has previously had interest from clubs in Europe.

The Serie A side had enquired about the defender, who can also play in midfield, back in January.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Goodison Park - with Broussia Dortmund also alerted to his situation.

And a move would mark a remarkable rise for Godfrey, who played a major role in Shrewsbury Town's third placed finish in League One back in 2018.

Then on loan from Norwich, he played 51 times as Salop reached the EFL Trophy and the play-off final.

He went on to secure a spot in Norwich's first team - before moving on to Everton.