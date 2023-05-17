Deal or no deal: The Shrewsbury Town players awaiting contract decisions

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates winning the game at full time. Town have an option to extend captain Luke Leahy’s contract by a year

Some are out of contract and could be free to leave Shropshire in the summer whereas the club do have options to extend certain contracts.

So who is still waiting and what is their position?

Luke Leahy

Town’s captain had an excellent campaign, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 12 goals.

The midfielder started every fixture in the league this season.

His deal is up at Town this summer, but they do have an option to extend by a further 12 months, which they are likely to take.

Dan Udoh

Udoh was the top scorer in the 2021/22 campaign, netting 16 goals, but the striker picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the game at Bristol Rovers in August and has not featured since.

Another who is out of contract this summer with an option in the club’s favour.

Ryan Bowman

The striker got some important goals for Town this season, but would arguably be frustrated by the number of starts he made.

Only time will tell if the club take up the option they hold on his contract.

George Nurse

Like Udoh, Nurse missed the vast majority of the season after a bright start. He is close to recovering from injury and Town have the option to keep him – something they are likely to take up.

Matthew Pennington

The experienced defender enjoyed another successful season at Montgomery Waters Meadow, but he may have played his last game in Shropshire.

Pennington will not be short of suitors in League One or even the Championship with his contract set to expire at Town this summer.

Rekeil Pyke

Arguably it was Pyke’s best season in a Town shirt. He made several important contributions in blue and amber this campaign, but his deal is up this summer.

Harry Burgoyne

The Ludlow-born keeper did not play too much this season, but had a great impact off the field in the dressing room.

He is one of only a few players who was in Shropshire when Cotterill arrived, but his contract is expiring.

Elliott Bennett

The defender missed large proportions of the season through injury, which would have been frustrating for him.

His professionalism has been often talked about by team-mates and staff making a good impact at the training ground, but he is another whose contract is up.

Youngsters