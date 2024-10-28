Shropshire Star
Close

Telford United learn FA Trophy second round opponents

Telford United will travel to Southern League Central Division One outfit Hadley FC in the FA Trophy second round.

Published

Ricardo Dinanga bagged a brace to guide Kevin Wilkin's charges into the next round with a 2-1 victory against Mickleover Sports at the Don Amott Arena on Saturday.

Hadley, who sit top of the Southern Central division, progressed after emerging 4-3 victors in an entertaining seven-goal thriller against Hastings United in the first round.

The winners of the tie will earn £3,750 in prize money while the losers collect £1,000.

The tie is due to be played on Saturday, November 16, which means Telford's home fixture against Bedford Town in the Southern League Premier Central will be rearranged for a later date.

Telford have progressed beyond the second round of the competition in three of the last four seasons.

Similar stories
Most popular