Telford United learn FA Trophy second round opponents

Ricardo Dinanga bagged a brace to guide Kevin Wilkin's charges into the next round with a 2-1 victory against Mickleover Sports at the Don Amott Arena on Saturday.

Hadley, who sit top of the Southern Central division, progressed after emerging 4-3 victors in an entertaining seven-goal thriller against Hastings United in the first round.

The winners of the tie will earn £3,750 in prize money while the losers collect £1,000.

The tie is due to be played on Saturday, November 16, which means Telford's home fixture against Bedford Town in the Southern League Premier Central will be rearranged for a later date.

Telford have progressed beyond the second round of the competition in three of the last four seasons.