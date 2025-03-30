AFC Telford boss praises Bucks for adapting to reshuffle

After Harry Hawkins was sent off in the 25th minute, Wilkin had to reshape and reorganise his side - and did so to good effect.

They matched and exceeded the efforts of a Barwell side who had the extra man but not the extra purpos

Still, it was the denial of what most people felt was a certain penalty that precipitated the Bucks’ three-goal explosion with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Wilkin said: “Trying to find the right formation across midfield, whether you leave Jimmy (Armson) wider or Remi (Walker) wider… we've been reorganised against the ball, we looked strong and disciplined even with the 10 men.

"I think they had a big moment where Cranno (Jordan Cranston) got one off the line in the second half when they came out and probably had their best period against us.

"We then go and find some good counter-attacking moments which we know we're capable of and come up with the goals that end up dividing the two teams.

"There's a stonewall penalty that we should have been given just prior to scoring, and for the lads to get over not being awarded that… I couldn't speak highly enough.”

Cranston opened the scoring with a cross that evaded everyone before finding the net, and striker Ola Lawal added the second within two minutes.

Armson added the third, and Wilkin confirmed that Lawal’s emergence, along with the signing of Dylan Hadley from Alvechurch, meant that the Bucks had ended the loan spells of striker Tyler Bruck from Solihull Moors and also Lewis Trickett from Accrington Stanley.

“Yeah, it's disappointing for Tyler, who’s maybe a little bit of a victim of the circumstances that we found ourselves in," said Wilkin. "With probably everybody nearing full fitness and the high level and standard that Stenno (Matty Stenson), Ola, or Dylan, or whoever it might be that they've been working to, it's frustrating for him.

"Tyler's a good lad, and we wish him well and he will, I’m sure, pick up his game and his career and start to move forward.

"Lewis was frustrated not to maybe start when he came into the group, and I understand young players’ frustrations in that situation.

"When you're not making the 11 or 16, it can be a difficult place to find yourself and a frustrating place to find yourself, and all young men are in a hurry to do well and want to do well.

"I can only pick so many within the group, and hopefully, we got it right.”

Victory for the Bucks elevated them to second in the table, two points behind leaders Bedford Town, who won 2-0 at Leiston.

Halesowen Town were held 1-1 by another promotion-chasing team, Harborough Town, enabling the Bucks to pull level on both points and goal difference but nudging ahead by being the division’s leading scorers.

Kettering Town conceded an equaliser deep into added time at Stamford, with a point each helping neither team’s promotion ambitions.

Stratford Town remained marginally out of the picture with a goalless draw at Banbury United, locking them, Stamford and Harborough together on 61 points.