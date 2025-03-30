AFC Telford analysis: Kevin Wilkin’s side show character when it mattered most
At 3.25 pm, the Bucks’ promotion chances looked set to be partially eclipsed by a red card for Harry Hawkins
However, by 5.00 pm, Kevin Wilkin’s side had emerged from the shadow
cast by the young midfielder’s dismissal to remain firmly in the race for promotion.
On a weekend when the clocks went forward to British Summertime, the amount of daylight
between teams in the Premier Central division of the Southern League was never likely to
increase by much, given how little there is to choose between the top six or seven teams.
With several of them in direct opposition, it was imperative that the Bucks weren’t blinded
by what was happening around them and focused on themselves. They had to show a lot of
character following Hawkins’ red card; however, a devastating spell of three goals in eight
minutes illuminated this game, with Jordan Cranston, Ola Lawal, and Jimmy Armson
ensuring it was lights out for visitors Barwell.
Wilkin made just one change to his starting eleven, with Armson, introduced to the game to
considerable effect at Kettering seven days earlier, given the nod over the unlucky Max
Brogan. Armson has been there and done it at this level and higher, and his additional
know-how likely won him a starting berth.
Barwell defeated the Bucks in one of their poorest displays of the season, a Monday night
loss in September by two goals to nil, bookended by two goals from captain Brady Hickey.
The visitors’ skipper was to be one of the central figures again as his team arrived in search
of points to extend the gap between themselves and the relegation places.
The most notable occurrence of the early stages was an unscheduled interval whilst the
Bucks’ club staff resolved an issue with one of the sprinklers used to irrigate the pitch.
Having got it to lie down, the Bucks then set about getting Barwell to do the same, but if
anything, the Leicestershire side had slightly the better of things.
Barwell won a series of corners and free-kicks with which to test the Bucks. They failed to
exploit them fully, and keeper Brandon Hall either dealt with the threat or watched as it
passed harmlessly.
It felt like the Bucks might be in for another afternoon where the result would trump the
performance. There were undoubtedly no precursors for what was to happen in the twenty-
fifth minute when Hawkins’ afternoon came to a premature end.
The game was being played at no great pace when Hawkins attempted to win the ball in a
challenge with Hickey in midfield, and it would be uncharitable to suggest malice, too.
Hawkins misjudged and got it wrong, going in with his foot raised, studs up, and catching
Hickey around his midriff.
It was definitely a yellow card, and when referee Jack Lambert marched over and reached
for his top pocket, the Bucks knew it would be an even worse outcome. Hawkins looked
shocked as the red card was shown, but the lack of any prolonged argument from him or his
colleagues was telling. Some of the home crowd felt Hickey had made the most of it and
made him the pantomime villain for a while, but the response mainly was an unease that
the much-needed victory was now in the balance.
With more than an hour left to play, Barwell felt that if they were patient, the chances
would come, and the Bucks showed more energy than the Canaries. Cranston made a
forward foray but couldn’t find Matty Stenson, although a dangerous return ball from the
opposite flank won a corner. Armson steered a header comfortably into the arms of keeper
Will Highland from the flag-kick.
Jahdahn Fridye-Harper, playing against his former team for the first time since his February
signing, cut out a dangerous ball to set Armson forward, and he linked with Stenson for the
striker to maraud forwards and win another corner. After the initial kick from Remi Walker
brought an unsuccessful penalty claim from Stenson, Armson produced a lovely moment;
with his back to the goal, he lifted the ball up and then over his head and swivelled to strike
the dropping ball at goal. It lacked the power to beat Highland but was an indicator of the
kind of trickery Armson is capable of.
The half's closing minutes saw the crowd become increasingly irritated by referee Lambert.
Walker went tumbling in the penalty area but drew no foul, and Stenson’s censure for a foul
on Ryan Hayes to give Barwell a good free-kick opportunity drew further derision for the
official.
The Bucks could be pleased with their response to Hawkins’s dismissal, but the league
standings meant they couldn’t content themselves with seeing out the game for a point.
The second half was barely three minutes old when the task was almost made that much
harder. Barwell’s Prince Mancinelli slipped past a tackle into the box and fed former Buck
Kane Richards; he fired a bending, angled shot goalwards, and with Hall beaten, Cranston
ducked in to direct the ball off the line with his head.
That was the best the visitors mustered for some considerable time as the Bucks began to
exert themselves slowly, although it took them a while to gain momentum.
Piggott was halted on a run towards the Barwell box that brought a free-kick, and Mancinelli
collected the game’s only yellow card for a similar foul at a similar range, around 35 yards
from the goal. Neither opportunity brought a threat to Highland’s goal.
With a little over an hour played, the numerical disadvantage wasn’t evident, but there soon
followed a moment that changed the momentum decisively. Another Piggott advance down
the middle looked to have hit the buffers as Barwell’s defensive line held along the edge of
the box, but the defender showed some ‘never say die’ spirit to keep going as the ball spun
loose. Piggott appeared to get to the ball a split-second ahead of Highland, and the keeper’s
challenge sent Piggott crashing. The home crowd, players and management all leapt to their
feet, but there was to be no penalty, and the Bucks were furious.
AFC Telford United 3-0 Barwell FC by Rich Worton
The incident sparked some confrontations on the touchline, with claims and counterclaims
followed by shoving and a breakdown of order. The game halted, and the officials calmed
matters, but the Bucks’ dander was up, and it was to make all the difference.
Orrin Pendley rose to head a Cranston corner narrowly over the bar, and Lawal did likewise
from open play soon after, neither able to control their efforts. Highland sensed the
momentum shift, and a request for attention from the physio, ostensibly to slow the game
down, provided only temporary respite.
Fridye-Harper sliced a shot goalwards from a Pendley knock-back following a corner, and
Highland opted for safety and turned the ball over. The pressure grew, and Cranston
switched to the right side to strike an inswinging corner with his left foot. His initial effort
was cleared back to him; Barwell tried to shut him down, but Cranston created enough
room to strike a curling left-footed cross that evaded everyone, Highland included, as it
swung in and crept into the far corner of the net on the first bounce.
Pandemonium ensued. The injustice of the Piggott penalty call had stoked the Bucks’ fire,
and their impassioned response had brought a reward.
Within two minutes, the heightened emotions brought a second goal. Running on the
adrenaline provided by Cranston’s goal, the Bucks capitalised when a Barwell short corner
routine fell apart to give them possession. Stenson, all pumping limbs and determination,
galloped from his half with the ball and kept going and going until he was in the Barwell
penalty area. The striker unselfishly tried to square the ball for Remi Walker in support; he
couldn’t finish, but the ball ran across the goal, and Lawal, another who had shown a hunger
to join the moment, gleefully tapped in across the line at the far post.
The first goal brought bedlam, but the emotions were possibly even more raw for Lawal’s
first goal for the club, and within no time at all, the Bucks added a third.
Stenson, usually the scorer, had spurned a one-on-one chance, saved by keeper Highland,
but was the provider once again. Perhaps eager to add his customary goal, he chased into
the Barwell penalty area, kept the ball in play when it appeared lost and tried to work a
shooting opportunity. Barwell hurriedly halted him, but the ball ran loose into the path of
Armson, whose timing was impeccable and allowed him to despatch the ball into a largely
unprotected net.
The drama of that period has rarely been matched this season at the SEAH Stadium,
although was reminiscent of a spell of four goals in ten minutes that blew away league
leaders Bedford in January.
Leroy Lita, the former Premier League striker, now aged forty, made a late appearance for
the visitors; though he knocked on the door in injury time, Pendley kept it closed with a
near-post block to maintain his team’s clean sheet.
Barwell’s sloppiness and lack of drive had nullified their numerical superiority, and the
Bucks’ greater desire had won the day.
With five games remaining, the Bucks still have much to do if they are to have their day in
the sun, but the light and heat they generated in response to adversity suggested brighter
days to come.