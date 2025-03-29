AFC Telford 3 Barwell 0 - Report

Telford were reduced to 10-men in the 25th minute, when Harry Hawkins was sent off for a strong tackle on Hickey.

Despite the red card 10-man Bucks begin to look more dangerous with the half seeing both teams go in goalless at the break.

The Canaries made a bright start to the second half, and the Bucks would have been behind were it not for Jordan Cranston’s goalline clearance in the 48th minute.

Wilkin’s men were in front in the 74th minute when Jordan Cranston's corner went all the way in, before Ola Lawal grabbed his first goal for the Bucks just moments later to make it 2-0.

Telford add another (pic Kieren Griffin)

Jimmy Armson killed the game in the 81st minute, following great work from Matty Stenson.

The Bucks striker ran from inside his own half and through a string of Barwell defenders before finding Armson cooly finished to make it 3-0.

The win lifts the Bucks up to 2nd in the table.