Derby County loanee's red card brings out the best in AFC Telford

The Bucks were handed a numerical disadvantage when Hawkins was shown a straight red card for a high boot on visiting captain Brady Hickey; however, they matched the opposition and then fed off a perceived sense of injustice when denied a penalty in the second half, which spurred them into a spell of three goals in eight minutes.

Manager Kevin Wilkin praised his team’s response to adversity and also thanked the home crowd, who stuck with their side and played a big part in the outcome.

He said: “Yeah, there was plenty happening today, wasn't there?

"There was a bit of controversy in certain moments and what have you, but to stay as organised, organised and disciplined as they do and to go and find those really big moments… it’s everybody in that changing room who deserves it.

"A fantastic amount of credit; they've worked so hard, been so together out there and been really helped by the crowd, who keep us believing and fighting for one another.

"I’m delighted that we've got through it with three points, and we move on to what’s obviously a massive game next Saturday.”

Wilkin had no real issue with Hawkins’ dismissal but had sympathy for the on-loan Derby County youngster, who has been increasingly influential for his side in recent weeks. Wilkin confessed that Hawkins had thanked his colleagues for responding positively to his dismissal.

“They were having a bit of banter, and he’s certainly very appreciative of the discipline and the quality they've shown thereafter," said the boss. "You’re disappointed for Harry.

"He's not a malicious lad. He's a very competitive boy. He's been brilliant for us since he's been with us, and he'll learn from that.

"He’s 19 years old, and showing the maturity that he's shown over the period that he's played for us, he's hopefully going to have a long and successful career.”