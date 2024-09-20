Sudbury v Telford: High-flying Bucks face a tough test on their travels

Fresh off the back of a 10-day break, The Bucks travel to Suffolk looking to build on their five-game winning streak in the Southern Central Premier.

But against the division’s top scorers at a ground that they lost on last season, Wilkin, who watched The Suds’ 3-0 win against Stamford live last weekend, is preparing his side for a closely-fought battle.

“We’re in for a really tough game, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “The 3g surface that they play on is difficult to adapt to, and they play it very well.”

The Telford boss added: “I make no secret of the fact that we’ve generally struggled to adapt and play our best games on those kinds of surfaces, but that’s where we find ourselves.

“They beat a really confident and capable side in Stamford, and well and truly put them to the sword.

“There are talented, young and hungry players in their ranks, and with the greatest respect they’re not playing with the same expectation on them at Sudbury that we are at Telford.

“We got beat there last season, and I’m in no doubt this will be another tough game.”

Despite being just eight games in, Saturday marks the fourth 500-mile plus round trip for The Bucks this season.

Telford have improved on the road after suffering three defeats from their three trips to Suffolk last season against Sudbury, Needham Market and Leiston, and Wilkin called for his side to maintain their professionalism on their travels.

He said: “These trips are something you’ve got to do throughout the course of a season anyway, all I’m worried about is trying to earn three points.

“It’s about going and winning the game, yes it’s a long journey but it’ll be a long journey for them to play us later on in the season.

“It’s the same for everyone, and sides that are successful get on with this kind of thing, they don’t make excuses, and I want that to be the side that we grow into.”

Wilkin added: “Control what you can control, go out and perform to the best of your ability, that’s all we want from our players because the rest will take care of itself.

“I need to trust these lads when they cross the white line, regardless of the situation, that they’re going to give everything and be fully focused on the matter in hand.”

And importantly for The Bucks after an injury-hit start to the season, Wilkin will have a near fully-fit squad of players to pick from tomorrow afternoon.

“We’re nearing somewhere close to having everyone back, the fitness of the squad is certainly better.

“With lads like Remi (Walker) and Jordan (Piggott) getting back fit, Sam Whittall and Matty Stenson finding fitness, Ellis Brown becoming available again, having all of those players fit and available does raise the level of the group.”