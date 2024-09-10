Telford veteran starting to find his feet
Kevin Wilkin believes AFC Telford United midfielder Jimmy Armson is starting to find his feet at the club after an indifferent start, writes Dan Stacey.
Armson, 34, was a statement signing by the Bucks in the summer following the end of his eight-year spell at Brackley Town, where he previously worked with Wilkin.
And after grabbing his first goal in black and white with a wonderfully-composed finish against Lowestoft Town on Saturday, the Bucks boss is hopeful that his star midfielder can kick on.
“I think we saw a lot of effort and endeavour from him (on Saturday), and signs of the Jimmy Armson that I’ve come to know and been used to working with,” Wilkin said. “Equally, and I think he’d be the first to admit this, there’s plenty more to come.
“He scored a terrific goal but there are areas to work on and look, I’m always going to push players hard. I’ve always done that with Jimmy, and I always will.”
He added: “It takes any player time to bed in. He’s a great character and a great lad, he’s just got to work hard on staying on top of his fitness at the latter end of his career.”