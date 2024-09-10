Telford veteran starting to find his feet

Armson, 34, was a statement signing by the Bucks in the summer following the end of his eight-year spell at Brackley Town, where he previously worked with Wilkin.

And after grabbing his first goal in black and white with a wonderfully-composed finish against Lowestoft Town on Saturday, the Bucks boss is hopeful that his star midfielder can kick on.

“I think we saw a lot of effort and endeavour from him (on Saturday), and signs of the Jimmy Armson that I’ve come to know and been used to working with,” Wilkin said. “Equally, and I think he’d be the first to admit this, there’s plenty more to come.

“He scored a terrific goal but there are areas to work on and look, I’m always going to push players hard. I’ve always done that with Jimmy, and I always will.”

He added: “It takes any player time to bed in. He’s a great character and a great lad, he’s just got to work hard on staying on top of his fitness at the latter end of his career.”