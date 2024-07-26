Ricardo Dinanga backed to kick on at Telford after signing new deal

The 22-year-old initially impressed in pre-season last year which led to Wilkin offering him terms ahead of the 2023/24.

And his performances throughout last season has led to the partnership being extended by a further 12 months despite it taking a little longer than the club had liked to complete the deal.

Wilkin said: “We wanted to re-engage Ricardo, and the negotiation has been a little bit more protracted than we would see as ideal, but he’s back here now, and I think he’s eager to get his season under way.

“Hopefully, he can build on what he showed us last season. He came up with some big moments for us, scoring a good few goals and some important goals for us.”

“Hopefully, he’s making progress and moving forward in his career; he’s still a young man, but he showed glimpses tonight of what he’s capable of. It’s a delight to have him back around.

“He’ll add something to our firepower and can hopefully build on what he did last season.”

And Dinanga spent the summer working in the gym to help his football.

He said: “I had some time with the family, but I was trying to bulk up too. I didn’t go on any holidays; I just stayed at home and did my training with my brother.

“That was the main thing – sometimes you’ve just gotta make those sacrifices.”