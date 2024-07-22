Kevin Wilkin not happy with Telford

The Bucks shipped two goals in quick succession after the break, as Cameron Ebbutt and Louie Monaghan scored to propel Warwick into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark. Kyle Storer missed a penalty for Telford during the first half, before Rhys Hilton halved the deficit.

However, an equaliser never came and Wilkin was left disappointed by his team’s performance at full-time.

Wilkin said: “We didn’t have the intensity about us that I would expect us to play with. We’ve got one or two new players and one or two trialists involved, but overall, there was a lack of intensity across the board. Some players have done OK, three or four, but outside of that, I think there were big areas for improvement from lots of the players.

“I think the game was a little bit slow and a little bit comfortable at times for us, but credit to Warwick; they’ve done the most important thing and stuck the ball in the back of the net twice. Some of our passing from players that we have been able to trust for long periods was poor today.

“The intensity that certain players need to bring to their game and that we expect from their game wasn’t there today, and it can be difficult. You can lose your way a little bit and I think there were periods where I felt we did lose our way.”