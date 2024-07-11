New boy Dior Angus backed to fire Telford to promotion

The experienced striker joined the Bucks last month following his exit from National League side Altrincham, where he netted four goals and laid on five assists for the Robins as they finished fourth in the fifth tier.

And after the exits of Montel Gibson and Reece Styche, Wilkin admitted his delight at adding more firepower to his side.

“Dior likes to be facing the goal and he wants to run into channels, which is probably a bit different to both Reece and Montel,” the Telford boss said. “He has played at a good level and had a good career, and while he is capable of playing with his back to goal I’d say he’s stronger running away from people into the channels.”

Describing the qualities possessed by his new centre forward Wilkin said: “Dior is a strong boy, he’s a good runner and a good finisher.

“He’s different to what Montel and Reece were for us, but he has qualities that we maybe lacked at times last season.”

Wilkin continued: “He can score a variety of different goals, and with Matty Stenson if we can get a good pre-season into the pair of them I think we can see them have a really good impact. Both of them can play that lone striker role, but equally if we wanted to put them up there together it would be a pairing that could combine well and bring out the best in each other.”