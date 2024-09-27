Carlos Corberan on whether West Brom have changed anything on the road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies tackle Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday lunchtime, where Corberan’s men were dealt a chastening 3-0 defeat in April.

Form away from The Hawthorns was not a given for Albion last term. Albion’s record of away results in the division was mid-table at best. From 23 regular away games, and one more in the play-offs, Corberan’s side won just six.

They are already halfway to eclipsing that record this season and would register a fourth success from four by downing Danny Rohl’s Owls.

Corberan reiterated his stance that preparation for a game away from The Hawthorns is no different to that which takes place in the Black Country – but the head coach underlined the extra difficulties clubs face on their travels and how an extra level of determination is required.

“I think to win games away is always, let’s say a little bit harder than to win at home, because at home you have your conditions, your pitch, the adaptation is there,” said Corberan ahead of the clash in South Yorkshire.

“Your fans are there. You feel the support in the first half, you start by attacking, you increase the energy in the game and possibilities you have. Sometimes it is the opposite for opponents.

“When we play away we are talking about a different dressing room, different pitch, different habits and normally being at home (for the opponent) can increase the extra level of determination than away.

“But I think we need to learn from this. We need to increase (the determination away from home). You never can play a different way from home or away. You need to be aware of the difficulty to play away but you can only let it increase your possibilities.”

Albion started their campaign on the road in the best way possible, with a Josh Maja hat-trick-inspired 3-1 win at QPR, after falling behind early on at Loftus Road. Corberan was especially pleased with how his troops refused to wilt after the early blow in the capital. The unbeaten Baggies then negotiated a lively encounter at Stoke before coasting to victory at newly-promoted Portsmouth.

The Spaniard has always emphasised he is more inclined to take performance level into account over a result, as results can be freak, owing to bad fortune or a goal against the run of play.

“The important thing in football is how you compete and perform,” he said. “It is not only about results. Sometimes you can compete without results and when you don’t compete well you can achieve results. One chance an opponent can miss and you have one chance and score and the result is there.

“You need to see how the team performs home or away. I like the mentality a lot in the first game, we started by conceding one goal and the team didn’t lose the identity.

“When the squad starts to be more together they understand better there are more options to beat difficulty when you play away.

“There is no change with how we prepare games. We have won three games and we will not change anything now to the next eight games we will play. For me it is understanding the difficulty to win away always increases.”

Albion hope midfielder Alex Mowatt (adductor) would be fit to face the Owls. Fellow midfielder Jayson Molumby (calf) missed out against Plymouth last time but is expected to have recovered to be in contention.