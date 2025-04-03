'If they can't learn off him': Tony Mowbray praise as West Brom boss runs rule over young Baggies talent
Tony Mowbray has been a regular fixture at West Brom's under 21's matches since his arrival at the club.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Baggies boss has been spotted at The Hawthorns and at Solihull Moors, where Richard Beale's youngsters play many of their home fixtures.
He was in the stands on Monday evening as they were beaten 3-2 by QPR, as he looks to spot any rising and emerging talent that could make an impact on the first team.
His appearances at games have been welcomed by boss Beale - who believes Mowbray is the perfect man for Albion's young stars to learn from.
He said: "It's brilliant, absolutely (music to my ears). First and foremost we have a manager who comes to every single game and takes such an interest in what we're doing and the young players.