West Brom midfielder sets out challenge to chip in more after special brace

Mowatt, 29, matched his haul from last season in the second half at Fratton Park with two sweet strikes from range in the visitors’ 3-0 win to go top.

His first goal last Sunday, Albion’s second, was a first goal from open play for almost a year for Mowatt and the former Barnsley man is keen to find the net more regularly – despite operating a deeper role this term.

“Yes, definitely, I didn’t score enough last season, not at all,” Mowatt said. “I’ve scored a lot more in seasons before in my career and I want to be doing that regularly.

“I’ve been deeper this season and ended up scoring more than when I was a bit higher up! So hopefully the goals can keep going.”

Boss Carlos Corberan said he was not remotely surprised by the quality of Mowatt’s double on the south coast, such is the ability the midfielder possesses.

Mowatt has been an important regular under Corberan after a loan at Middlesbrough sanctioned by former boss Steve Bruce left him in limbo.