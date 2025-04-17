Kevin Wilkin still not ruling out the AFC Telford dream

The Bucks have three games left in the Southern Central Premier and sit four points behind league leaders Bedford Town and one behind Kettering Town.

Telford found themselves in a similar situation last season, and while Wilkin did not rule out his side’s chances of automatic promotion he admitted his immediate focus is on securing a play-off place.

“We’re not really looking up or down, we’re just looking at it as one game at a time,” the Bucks boss said. “Wherever that takes us – great – but clearly the cards are with Bedford and Kettering at the moment, and we know things have got to happen for us.”

He added: “If we get a win on Friday that would all-but secure a place in the play-offs, and that would be a box ticked.

“Then we need to cement the best place within those play-offs and if anything better happens within that then fantastic.

“That’s the order of events and that’s how we’ll look at it, but until those things are all mathematically secured we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Wilkin also explained why he has been pleased with his side’s recent form and performances, despite the ever-increasing number of draws.

“Whether we’re getting as much out of the group as we could I don’t know,” he said. “There might be one or two that we’re asking a bit too much of.

“That said, lately we’ve been more than competitive in games and have really stopped leaking soft goals on a regular basis.

“You can over-analyse these things at times, but it’s pretty clear that we are where we are for a reason and that’s that we’ve shipped too many goals.”