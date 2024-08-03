Johnny Phillips: Lot of work to do at West Brom after week of change

With Okay Yokuslu and Conor Townsend also on their way out of the club it leaves Carlos Corberan with work to do to get Albion in good shape for the new season.

Devante Cole’s arrival from Barnsley will be welcomed in terms of getting a striker through the door but the former Manchester City youth team player was booed off the pitch by his own fans during his last game at Oakwell, a play-off semi-final defeat to Bolton in May.

Cole’s 18 goals last season in League One show that the ability is there but he will need to up his game in the Championship.

Next season’s second tier will not be as competitive at the top as last season but with Leeds staying down and Portsmouth well-equipped to push on after promotion, not to mention the three teams relegated from the Premier League, it will be difficult enough to maintain a promotion push and Albion need to hit the ground running.