"I still have the same passion" - Wolves boss on his 600th game and Premier League chance

The Portuguese boss, who took over at Wolves in December, has picked up 20 points in 14 games to move his side closer to Premier League safety.

Today, they travel to Portman Road to take on relegation rivals Ipswich in a crunch fixture, hoping to extend their nine-point gap to the drop zone.

The Wolves job is Pereira's first in English football and the 56-year-old says it is a result of his hard work, ahead of the milestone moment in his managerial career.

"Each experience is different, in different moments of my life," Pereira said when asked how the Premier League compares to his previous jobs.

"But I still have the same passion when I start. I have the same passion for football since the first day.

"This is the fire we need to be in this league. For me, it's a fantastic feeling - I cannot explain it to you.

"It's difficult to explain how I worked, how I suffered.