Steve Bull: Wolves cannot relax until we're mathematically safe

Our win over West Ham was important, especially with Ipswich beating Bournemouth on Wednesday, and we now need to avoid losing to them today so that it does not become a really tense end to the season.

Taking the gap back to 12 points would make it nearly impossible for them to catch us, but we are still looking over our shoulders and we have to be switched on.

Until it's mathematically safe, we cannot take our foot off the gas.

It's a huge game today and we have to get something out of it. They beat us earlier in the season and looked like a good footballing side, but the wheels seem to have come off in recent months.