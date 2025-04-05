Smells like team spirit! Bucks bonding as they push for promotion

One of the Telford manager’s biggest frustrations this season has been the lack of a permanent training facility, which has not allowed him to implement the morale-building exercises he has favoured at other clubs.

But with five games left of the season and promotion to the National League North within reach, Wilkin explained how some players have taken it upon themselves to bring the squad closer together.

“The lads have really come together in a few ways, and that’s really been driven by some of the new lads that have come into the group,” he said. “There’s been a definite shift in the extra yards that certain boys have been willing to go over these last few weeks, and that happens because of all sorts of people pushing and pulling and doing the right sort of things, showing the right sort of behaviours.”

Wilkin continued: “It’s really important. The lads stayed behind together after training and Tuesday to watch a bit of the Premier League and enjoy a pizza together, and that’s fantastic.

“When you’re prepared to go and do that it just helps bring the whole thing together, and as I’ve said before during my time at previous clubs being able to share some time together away from training or games has made a big impact on things.

“It’s something we’re continuing to try and grow, and like I’ve said earlier on in the season having our own facility to do that at will be the making of AFC Telford United, and when that facility is there we will be playing at a higher level on a more consistent basis without any shadow of a doubt.”