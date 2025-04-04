Wolves boss backs star midfielder to lead by example

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Brazilian international signed a new five-year deal with Wolves this week, to seemingly bring an end to any suggestion he could leave the club this summer.

Gomes continues to impress in midfield and Pereira believes he can be a leader in the dressing room with his performances.

"He can be a leader on the pitch," Pereira said.

"If you look at the last game, he was everywhere.

"When we talk about leaders, we have leaders that say the right things in the right moments.