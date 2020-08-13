‘Sorry for the bad language’: Lightning bolt stuns Wrexham resident

A resident in Wrexham was given an almighty fright when a bolt of lightning struck a nearby area.

Twitter user Donna Tizzard was filming the sky in Gwersyllt when a bolt of lightning appeared from nowhere, prompting a shout of “Oh my god!”

“Sorry for the bad language,” she tweeted. “But i s..t myself.”

“That’s definitely a OMG moment,” one Twitter user replied.

Lightning has been a common sight across the region this week, with social media brimming with videos of the weather phenomenon.

“Tiny cloud, no thunder. Just spitting out lightning,” one man in Telford wrote, adding: “Never seen anything like it in the UK.”

@telfordlive taken in Ketley. Still over heat, looking east. Tiny cloud, no thunder. Just spitting out lightning. pic.twitter.com/T9IFaGTWGI — h1lleh (@h1lleh) August 11, 2020

The thunder is directly overhead Edinburgh now. pic.twitter.com/psUhCvmkwl — Scott Cuthbertson (@ScotCuthbertson) August 11, 2020

Weather warnings remain in place for much of the UK after thunderstorms continued to cause disruption amid scorching temperatures.

Shropshire's firefighters responded to over 100 calls in a two-hour period last night, as a second consecutive night of storms followed one of the county's hottest days of the year.

Two elderly women were rescued from a stranded car, part of the roof collapsed at Asda in Donnington and roads were flooded across the county during the torrential downpour.

Storms hit Shropshire: