Coleg Cambria opens £10M Hwb Arloesi with celebration of land-based learning excellence

The newly unveiled Hwb Arloesi — a cutting-edge, carbon-neutral facility — was made possible through more than £5.9 million in support from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

Constructed by Wrexham-based Read Construction, the two-storey complex features a range of modern amenities including classrooms, laboratories, a library, coffee shop, climbing wall, meeting spaces, an atrium, a Higher Education (HE) centre, and a wellbeing hub.

Head of Llysfasi Elin Roberts said: “We’re thrilled to officially launch Hwb Arloesi and want to thank everyone for joining us.

Learners won awards at the launch ceremony. Photo: Coleg Cambria

“This fantastic new facility has already made a great impression on both students and staff. From cutting-edge equipment to inspiring meeting rooms, academic spaces, and workshops — every corner of the building has been thoughtfully designed to support innovation and learning.

“Students enrolling in our FE and HE Agriculture courses will benefit from outstanding teaching in a welcoming, state-of-the-art environment that’s truly one of a kind in the region.

“There’s never been a better time to choose Coleg Cambria for the next stage in your academic or professional journey in the farming and agriculture sector.”

The launch event featured guest speaker Abi Reader, winner of the Farming Hero: Flag for British Agriculture award at the 2024 British Farming Awards. During the celebration, the college also hosted its Learner of the Year Awards, recognising exceptional student achievements across land-based disciplines.

Award winners included:

Welsh Studies Award – Tomos Morris

Learner of the Year Land-Based – Nichola Wright

Foundation Skills in Land-Based Studies – Best Endeavour – Charlie Hessian

Livery Company of Wales Award – Rhys Pinder

Student of the Year: Tilhill Diploma – Gabriella Francis

Student of the Year: Royal Forestry Society – Matthew Whitehead

Learners of the Year: Skills – Lottie Bailey and Abi Packer

The launch was jointly conducted by Abi Reader and Bryan Williams, former head of agriculture at Llysfasi College. It follows the recent introduction of a new suite of HE courses for 2025/26, including Business and Business Environment, Managing a Successful Project, Principles of Livestock Production, Animal Health and Welfare, Land-based Machinery and Technology, and Rural Business Administration and Accounting.