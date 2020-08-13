Shropshire ravaged by storms for second day running

Shropshire's firefighters responded to over 100 calls in a two-hour period last night, as a second consecutive night of storms followed one of the county's hottest days of the year.

After another hot and humid day, severe rain started battering most of the county at around 7.30pm with surface water soon covering many roads including the M54 and A41.

Flooding in Sambrook, near Newport. Photo: Market Drayton Fire

Two elderly women were rescued from a car stuck in the small village of Sambrook, near Newport, where several houses were damaged by flood water.

At 9.45pm, firefighters from Market Drayton were sent to the village to help fight the floods. They were met with water at depths of up to two feet and two women who were stranded in a vehicle.

They were able to carry the women to safety before trying to pump the flood water.

Flooding in Sambrook, near Newport. Photo: Market Drayton Fire

A statement from the firefighters at Market Drayton said: "Due to the number of properties affected and the large area covered by flood water, the incident commander requested the attendance of the 4x4 incident support unit from Market Drayton, with additional personnel and pumping capabilities.

"After approximately an hour and a half of pumping, the crews managed to reduce the amount of water enough to allow the local drainage system to cope with the water.

"We would like to wish the home owners whose properties have been damaged by the flood water a speedy recovery from their ordeal."

A pub team said they were "gutted" after having to shut up shop until further notice, only days after reopening for business after the coronavirus lockdown.

The Beacon in Wellington suffered a major leak in the roof which caused serious damage throughout the building.

Lightning over Telford. Photo: Andy Galloway

Rain began to pour through the roof of the Asda superstore in Donnington Wood, sending ceiling tiles clattering to the floor. The shop remains out of action today.

A tree fell in Newport and was blocking half of Newcastle Road this morning. Emergency services are aware and the town's safer neighbourhood team urged motorists to be careful.

Please take care on roads around our area this morning, especially in rural parts

▶️ Tree down blocking half of Wellington Rd

▶️ Council road closure in place Boughey Rd

▶️ Be aware of raised manhole/drain covers

▶️ Take care through standing water - there may be hidden dangers pic.twitter.com/d8nkaE78Ad — Newport SNT (@NewportCops) August 13, 2020

Some roads became rivers and cars were stranded, including at the busy Trench Lock interchange and throughout Telford. The M54 was shut between junctions 6 and 7 after a crash during the worst of the downpour.

Cars could be seen stuck in the water at Ketley, Lawley and Wellington, and Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury was also badly flooded.

A stranded car in Ketley. Photo: Hamer Leisure

Simon Hardiman of the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that operators dealt with more than 100 calls in two hours. He said that they included felled trees, sinkholes, flooded roads and structural damage to buildings.

Even Wellington Fire Station was affected.

A house in Hayes Close, Oswestry, was also damaged by a lightning strike.

