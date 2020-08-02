Advertising
Which restaurants are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?
The discount will be capped at £10 and does not apply to alcohol.
Restaurants, pubs and cafes will be offering half-price meals to diners during August in an attempt to boost the hospitality sector following the Covid-19 lockdown.
From Monday, members of the public will be able to enjoy 50% off eat-in meals ordered at participating outlets under the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
The offer, which is only available between Mondays and Wednesdays, will be capped at £10 and does not apply to alcohol.
Vouchers are not required for those booking tables, with the participating eateries deducting 50% from the bill and charging the discount to the Treasury.
Here are some of the major chains taking part in the scheme.
– Ask Italian
– Bill’s
– Burger King
– Byron
– Caffe Nero
– Costa Coffee
– Five Guys
– Franco Manca
– Fullers
– Gourmet Burger Kitchen
– Greene King
– Honest Burgers
– KFC
– McDonald’s
– Nando’s
– Patisserie Valerie
– Pizza Express
– Pizza Hut
– Pret A Manger
– Prezzo
– Starbucks
– Turtle Bay
– Wagamama
– Wetherspoon
– YO! Sushi
– Zizzi
More than 72,000 eateries have signed up to the scheme, according to Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
The public can find out which of their local establishments are taking part by using a postcode checker here: https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant/
