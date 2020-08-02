Which restaurants are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

Restaurants, pubs and cafes will be offering half-price meals to diners during August in an attempt to boost the hospitality sector following the Covid-19 lockdown.

From Monday, members of the public will be able to enjoy 50% off eat-in meals ordered at participating outlets under the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The offer, which is only available between Mondays and Wednesdays, will be capped at £10 and does not apply to alcohol.

Vouchers are not required for those booking tables, with the participating eateries deducting 50% from the bill and charging the discount to the Treasury.

?️ Ready to welcome back your favourite restaurants and cafés? Our new Restaurant Finder tool shows where to eat out in your area, with 50% off in August #EatOutToHelpOuthttps://t.co/voUlWa66va pic.twitter.com/B5HaHRZvI4 — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) July 28, 2020

Here are some of the major chains taking part in the scheme.

– Ask Italian

– Bill’s

– Burger King

– Byron

Restaurant and bar chain Bill’s, which has around 80 outlets across the UK, is participating in the scheme (Mike Egerton/PA)

– Caffe Nero

– Costa Coffee

– Five Guys

– Franco Manca

– Fullers

– Gourmet Burger Kitchen

– Greene King

– Honest Burgers

– KFC

– McDonald’s

Fans of McDonald’s will be able to enjoy discounted meals (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

– Nando’s

– Patisserie Valerie

– Pizza Express

– Pizza Hut

– Pret A Manger

– Prezzo

– Starbucks

– Turtle Bay

– Wagamama

– Wetherspoon

Wetherspoon pubs will be participating in the scheme (Aaron Chown/PA)

– YO! Sushi

– Zizzi

More than 72,000 eateries have signed up to the scheme, according to Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The public can find out which of their local establishments are taking part by using a postcode checker here: https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant/