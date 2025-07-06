14 Shropshire businesses handed food hygiene ratings - with one Telford grill house told 'major improvement necessary'
Businesses across Shropshire have been visited by the Food Standards Agency.
By Geha Pandey
The organisation publishes ratings on pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the country with scores ranging from one star to five.
Businesses are judged on hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of their facilities and buildings; and management of food safety, the agency declared.
The agency has now released its latest hygiene ratings for these pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Shropshire in the last week.