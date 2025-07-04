Well-loved Spanish tapas restaurant has leasehold up for sale - and it's under £30k

Parkway Tasca Bar in Corve Street, Ludlow, has its leasehold listed for sale for £29,995 on Zoopla via property agents Blacks Business Brokers.

The restaurant, which opened in the south Shropshire town in 2014, serves “authentic Spanish tapas” and is one of Ludlow’s best kept “secrets”.

Parkway Tasca Bar. Photo: R/Google

The company’s brief listing said it features seating for 28 and has a licence for outdoor seating as well as an exclusive courtyard.

With scope to expand its current opening hours - 10am to 8pm Wednesday to Thursday and 9am to 9pm Friday to Saturday - this is a fantastic opportunity for someone to improve this well-loved business.

The listing also said it has an annual turnover of £83,116 with a gross profit of £53,409.

Find out more information about the sale of Parkway Tasca Bar via the official Zoopla website.