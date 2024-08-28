A look inside the impressive country home with private lake that's up for sale in north Shropshire
A country home with around four acres of land and a private lake in north Shropshire has gone up for sale.
Moss View, an impressive four-bedroom three-bathroom detached home in Woore, near Market Drayton, has hit the market.
Situated within four acres of woodland grounds and gardens, the stunning home has views overlooking a private lake.
Rooms inside the 3,157 square-foot property include a gym, office and library alongside the large kitchen, family room, living room and utility room.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom suite included an en-suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and Juliet balcony overlooking the extensive grounds.
A second bedroom also features an en-suite and balcony, while the other two bedrooms share an impressive family bathroom.
Agents, Cheshire Lamont, called the property "an exceptional detached house that has been comprehensively enhanced and improved over the years" and "exudes significant qualities and style throughout".
The property is approached over a gated pillared driveway, which continues past gardens designed by RHS gold medal winners.
The elaborate gardens include an ornamental pond, a large private lake and walks through its private woodland grounds.
Of course, all that space doesn't come cheap, with Moss View being listed with a guide price of £945,000.
It's available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/15171323