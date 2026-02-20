How much council tax is going up by in 16 Shropshire towns

The Liberal Democrat-led administration has been granted permission by the Government to raise the amount by four per cent more than the current maximum of 4.99 per cent due to its perilous financial position.

The council’s cabinet has recommended that it should be increased by the full amount, but full council will have the final say when it meets on Thursday (February 26).

The majority of council tax goes to the unitary authority, which is responsibile for services such as social care, infrastructure, waste, planning, public health, and the environment.

Local facilities, including public toilets, community halls, libraries, museums, and play areas are managed by town and parish councils.

However, for 2026/27, some town and parish councils are taking on additional services from Shropshire Council as part of a devolution agreement.

Because of this, their precepts – the contribution they collect from council tax – will be increasing. Here, the Local Democracy Reporting Service takes a look at how much more residents will be paying.

Shrewsbury

People living in Shrewsbury will see their precept almost double. This is after Shrewsbury Town Council approved a 97.9 per cent increase to fund the takeover of street cleaning, litter picking, and bin emptying.

It was going to go up by 94.56 per cent, but ended up increasing by more due to a cost of living grant being added to the budget, leading to Labour councillor Alan Mosley labelling it “quite sick".

It means people living in a band B property will pay an additional £1.27 a week.

Oswestry

Oswestry Town Council has also approved a significant precept hike for 2026/27. Dominated by the Liberal Democat party, the administration agreed a 39 per cent increase, equating to an increase of £40.66 a year for a band D property, or 78p a week.

However, it has been heavily criticised by opposition members, who are also upset with car park charges going up in the town.

Cleobury Mortimer

Earlier this month, Cleobury Mortimer Town Council agreed for its precept to rise by 19.8 per cent. This will see a band D property paying £191.80 a year. A total of £15,000 will be spent on Cleobury Sports Centre, £8,500 on street light maintenance, £7,250 on office supplies and services, £6,720 on grass cutting at the cemetery, and £5,500 on CCTV.

Broseley

Broseley Town Council has also agreed to take on additional services from Shropshire. This has therefore resulted in its precept going up by 19.7 per cent – an additional £3.09 a month for a band D property.

By managing street services locally, the town council says it can respond more quickly.

Shifnal

Shifnal Town Council finally approved its precept following an extraordinary meeting. It was initially going up by 16.71 per cent, or an increase of £26.73 a year for a band D property. However, that saw a tied vote, so an extraordinary meeting was called.

The budget was subsequently amended, and a new precept rise of 13.32 per cent (£21.30 a year) was approved.

Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Town Council’s precept will be going up by 9.99 per cent, or £19.18 a year for a band D property. This, says the town council, is due to an ongoing revenue cost of £46,224.

Church Stretton

Church Stretton Town Council approved a precept increase of 8.16 per cent – with money going towards things it says it can deliver. This will see a band D property paying £302 a year. The mayor of Church Stretton, Councillor Andy Munro, said the 49p-a-week increase is a lot lower than last year.

Wem

People living in the north Shropshire town will see a precept increase of 8 per per cent for a band D property, equivalent to £1.41 a month. This, said Wem Town Council, was to help fund Wem Swimming and Lifestyle Centre.

Much Wenlock

Much Wenlock Town Council has agreed a precept rise of just over five per cent. This will mean an increase of £10.53 per year, or 88p per month for a band D property. The mayor, Councillor Dan Thomas, said the council’s goal was to balance the need for services it provides, but have financial discipline due to the difficulties some residents are facing.

Market Drayton

People in Market Drayton will see their precept rise by five per cent – however, it could have been much worse. Initially, it was going to go up by 20.55 per cent – resulting in people living in a band D property paying £27.95 a year more.

However, the mayor of Market Drayton, Councillor Tim Manton, proposed only a rise of five per cent, or £6.80 a year.

Ellesmere

The precept in Ellesmere will be going up by five per cent, the equivalent of £9.72 a year for a band D property, or 19p a week. Councillor Geoff Elner praised the town council for balancing its books and by only increasing it by a small amount compared to other authorites.

Whitchurch

It was unanimously agreed that the precept in Whitchurch would increase by 4.8 per cent. This would see a band D property pay £167.92 a year, up from £160.19.

Craven Arms

The town council agreed that the precept would remain at £67,000, with band D homeowners paying £79.78 a year. However, it is an increase of 1.47 per cent due to the decrease in the council tax base.

Some town councils, however, will not be increasing their precept, with one even reducing it.

Ludlow

Despite increasing its precept by 9.8 per cent last year, Ludlow Town Council has not proposed a rise for 2026/27. This, it says, is because it has looked at ways to increase income and reduce expenditure.

However, while most members were happy to approve the budget, Councillor Viv Parry labelled it “ridiculous” because it would mean the council taking money from its reserves.

Clun with Chapel Lawn

Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn was the first to set its budget, in early December, with no increase in the precept.

Bishop’s Castle

People living in Bishop’s Castle will actually be paying less this next year. After band D properties contributed £313.16 for 25/26, for 26/27, it will be £308.06 – a reduction of £5.57, or 0.14 per cent. The mayor, Councillor Josh Dickin, said: “It’s about valuing money, and making sure the public’s pockets are not damaged.”