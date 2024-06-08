Final candidates: Everyone standing to be an MP in Shropshire and Powys in the 2024 General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Yesterday saw the deadline pass for nominations ahead of the July 4 general election.

It means voters now know everyone who will be on the ballot paper to become their MP.

The county seat with the most people vying to win will be Shrewsbury – formerly named Shrewsbury & Atcham – with seven people nominated.

Both South Shropshire – formerly named Ludlow – and Telford are the only two constituencies where voters are guaranteed to be represented by a new MP, with the previous representatives deciding not to stand again.

In North Shropshire the confirmed candidates are Simon Baynes – Conservative, Samuel Cladingbowl – Independent, Craig Emery – Green Party, Helen Morgan – Liberal Democrat, Natalie Rowley – Labour, and Mark Whittle – Reform UK.

Shrewsbury will be contested by Victor Applegate – Reform UK, Chris Bovill – English Democrats, Julia Buckley – Labour, Julian Dean – Green Party, James Gollins – Independent, Daniel Kawczynski – Conservative, and Alex Wagner – Liberal Democrat.

South Shropshire voters will have a choice between Stuart Anderson – Conservative, Matthew Green – Liberal Democrat, Charles Shackerley-Bennett – Reform UK, Simon Thomson – Labour, and Hilary Wendt – Green Party.

In Telford the ballot papers will include Alan Adams – Reform UK, John Adams – Green Party, Hannah Campbell – Conservative, Shaun Davies – Labour, and Jo McKenna – Liberal Democrats.

The Wrekin's confirmed candidates are Richard Nicholas Leppington – Reform UK, Anthony Lowe – Liberal Democrats, Pat McCarthy – Green Party, Mark Pritchard – Conservative, Chris Shipley – Independent, and Roh Yakobi – Labour.

In the new Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr constituency in Mid Wales there are six candidates: Jeremy Brignell-Thorp – Green Party, Oliver Lewis – Reform UK, Glyn Preston – Welsh Liberal Democrats, Elwyn Vaughan – Plaid Cymru, Craig Williams – Conservative, and Steve Witherden – Labour.

In Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe there are eight candidates.

They are David Chadwick – Welsh Liberal Democrats, Matthew Dorrance – Labour, Emily Durrant-Munro – Plaid Cymru, Jonathan Harrington – Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party, Adam Hill – Reform UK, Fay Jones – Conservative, Rosie Amerjit Kaur-Dhaliwal – Green Party, and Lady Lily The Pink – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party.