Town council purchases prominent Wellington building left vacant after bank closed last year

The town council says the takeover of the prominent building on Walker Street, formerly home to Halifax and Oxfam, marks the latest milestone in the ongoing regeneration of Wellington town centre.

The purchase, which was funded through a public works loan, comes amid massive renovation work at the market and other local infrastructure projects at The Orbit and the former YMCA building.

Work is also currently under way to demolish a long-empty and delipatidated building opposite the former bank on Duke Street to make way for a new two-storey building.

Wellington's Halifax was one of 46 branches of the bank that closed in early 2025

The former bank has been empty since it closed in January 2025 while Oxfam vacated the neighbouring charity shop in May the same year.

Over the last few weeks, the former charity shop has provided a temporary home for the Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre to support their hurricane relief appeal.

Councillors Emma Holding, Jim McGinn, Paul Davis and Joan Gorse in front of the former Halifax building which has been bought by Wellington Town Council

"This purchase demonstrates a significant and tangible investment in our town by the council," said Councillor Paul Davis.

"Our goal is to preserve the unique character of this building while ensuring it contributes to a vibrant, modern Wellington."

The council said the ground floor of the former bank will be refurbished as a "prime retail space" while the upper floors will be converted into "high-standard residential apartments".