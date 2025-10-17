New flats at landmark Wellington town centre building complete amid major regeneration project

Construction work on the upper floors of the historic former YMCA building on Walker Street in Wellington has come to an end after a major refurbishment programme.

The building, which once hosted a World Championship snooker match, has been fully restored to create nine upper floor apartments and maisonettes.

Built around 1908, over the years it has had many uses, including as a child welfare centre and midwife centre, and was used by St Johns Ambulance.

The YMCA bought the building in 1920 and subsequently used it for several uses, including a gymnastics hall, billiards rooms and a soup kitchen.

Pave Aways and Telford & Wrekin staff at the former YMCA building in Wellington town centre

More recently, the building has been home to various retail companies and a dance and fitness studio. Until work began last year, the ground floor was occupied by Age UK as a charity shop.

The first and second floors of the property have been standing empty for more than 15 years.

While work on the top floors has finished, a ground floor retail space is still under construction.

The apartments have been developed for Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council's wholly owned housing company.

The local authority said demand for the apartments has been "extremely high" with nearly all of them being snapped up by tenants who are set to move into their new homes next week.

Restoration of this landmark building, which started last September, is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing regeneration of Wellington.

Councillor Richard Overton said: “We’re delighted that after a year-long project to redevelop this historic building, new living space has now been handed over by the contractor for residents to move into.

“The upper floors of this historic building have been empty for more than 15 years, but after we successfully received government funding to redevelop them, it’s fantastic to see the apartments and maisonettes which have been created.

“They each provide modern, stylish Nuplace living spaces for people in the heart of Wellington but the building’s original features and windows have been retained as we recognise the importance of its history.”

Steven Owen, managing director at Pave Aways - which carried out the works - said: “The handover of the new apartments marks a milestone in bringing this much-loved Wellington landmark back into meaningful use.

“Work on the ground floor fit-out is progressing well and the finished result will help showcase the former YMCA building as a standout feature on Wellington’s historic high street.

“Alongside this scheme, we’re proud to have launched our Pave Aways Community Support Fund to help boost employability in Wellington, supporting community-led projects that help people build skills, confidence, and sustainable routes into employment.”