Former care home to be turned into new facility for dementia as Shropshire borough faces up to 2,700 cases in next four years

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced plans to redevelop the former Farcroft care home site in Wellington.

The council said that with the number of people with dementia in Telford and Wrekin expected to reach 2,700 by 2030, there is an urgent need for more high-needs extra care housing like the proposed scheme.

The council has finalised a business case for a new-build extra care facility at the council-owned site on North Road for older people with dementia living in the borough.

This scheme, subject to planning approval, will provide self-contained accommodation, with access to 24/7 care and communal areas, enabling people to live as independently as possible in a safe, secure and supportive environment.

the former Farcroft, in Wellington. Photo: Google StreetView.

The general operating nature of these facilities also lends itself to minimising the amount of traffic to and from the site.

The new scheme reflects Farcroft’s previous use, providing accommodation and care services for older people, including those with dementia, before it closed.

Following the closure, the council worked with the then owners to help residents and families to find alternative accommodation and the Council then acquired the site for the benefit of the local community.

The existing buildings on the site, which are now empty and have become a target for anti-social behaviour, are set to be demolished as a first step towards the site being brought back into use.

Refurbishing the existing buildings has been explored, however, reconfiguring the layout, improving accessibility and bringing the buildings up to modern standards is not as cost effective as a new purpose-built and future-proof facility.

The plans will help to meet the growing need for accommodation and care services for older people with dementia.

Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Health Systems, said: “I’m delighted that the Council is planning to invest in redeveloping this important site in Wellington which will create a new high quality facility, enabling local people who have lived in the area all their life to remain living well in the heart of the community.

“It also addresses a shortage of dementia care facilities that we have in the Borough.

“We have been working closely with local Councillors Paul Davis and Graham Cook and we want to reassure residents that we are fully committed to bringing this site back into use as part of our commitment to create a better Borough and we look forward to sharing further details in due course.”