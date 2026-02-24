Celebrating six decades: Guild opens doors to women of all ages
Wellington Evening Townswomen’s Guild will mark their 60th anniversary with a celebratory meal later this year. Meanwhile, women of all ages are warmly invited to attend the Guild’s friendly monthly meetings.
By contributor Alison Rhodes
We enjoy a varied programme of guest speakers, social events, outings, craft activities and community projects. It’s a wonderful opportunity to make new friends, share interests and become involved in local activities.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 7pm at the Belmont Hall. The March meeting will be the AGM.
For further information, please contact Jean Martin on 01952 247184.