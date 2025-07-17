'Business as usual' - Scaffolding goes up outside Telford cinema as renovation works gather pace

Scaffolding went up at Wellington's community-owned Orbit Cinema on Sunday (July 13), and is set to remain in place for three weeks while work on repairing the roof and replacing windows gets under way at the former HSBC bank building.

The work is part of a multi-million pound upgrade to the cinema, which is set to include meeting rooms, community workshop space and an expansion of the cafe on the first floor of the building.

Wellington Orbit cinema on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 (Mike Sheridan/Shropshire Star)

Bosses at the cinema say the new development, known as "Phase 2" of the building's redevelopment as a community arts space, will enable more opportunities for arts, culture and provide a "dynamic setting" for a variety of community uses.

The building, a former bank, has been in use as a community cinema since 2019 having been taken over a year earlier by Clifton Community Arts Centre Ltd, an organisation which was originally set up to save the former Clifton Cinema in Wellington from demolition.

"We’re delighted to share that Phase 2 of Wellington Orbit’s redevelopment continues to progress at pace. To safely deliver this work, scaffolding will be installed in two phases over the summer period," said a spokesperson.

"We’d like to reassure customers that Wellington Orbit’s operations will remain unaffected throughout the scaffolding works, and all facilities will remain open as usual.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience and support as we continue our journey toward making Phase 2 a reality."

Scaffolding works at Wellington Orbit cinema on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 (Mike Sheridan/Shropshire Star)

In August, scaffolding is also set to be erected on the Station Road side of the building, which will see three disabled parking spaces on the street closed for four weeks - between Monday, August 4 and Thursday, August 28 - while work is carried out.

The project forms part of a £10 million investment into Wellington, which also includes the redevelopment of a former YMCA building and investment in the town’s market, announced as part of a central government funding package in 2023.

The latest phase of development work is expected to be completed by Spring 2026.