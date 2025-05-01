'Set for the next 50 years' - The major developments changing the face of Wellington town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The local authority was set to consult traders on plans to refurbish the town's Market Hall this week, work which it hopes will be completed before next summer.

Earlier this year, Shropshire firm Paveaways was appointed to carry out a £4 million scheme to refurbish the Victorian-era market building, which was purchased by Telford & Wrekin Council in 2023.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the work will address the "significant property defects" and overall poor condition of the market building - while creating a "retail, food and leisure hub" which it hopes will safeguard the future of the building for the next 50 years.

Wellington Market, Telford.

A meeting with more than 50 traders and food businesses who currently call the market home was set to take place this week as the authority looked to finalise its plans.

And while work is completed over the next twelve months, a number of other schemes are either under way or set to take place to improve other areas in the town centre, part of what Telford & Wrekin Council says is a "major investment" into the market town.