Work set to start on major redevelopment of Wellington's community cinema

Telford & Wrekin Council say the mission of transforming Wellington Orbit into a thriving cinema, arts and community hub is set to start later this month.

Planning was approved for the project at the beginning of April and work is expected to be complete in 2026.

As well as work on the cinema, the building at 1 Station Road will be converted into multi-functional spaces, offering a range of flexible, hireable areas.

Local contractor PaveAways Ltd will deliver the project and Telford & Wrekin Council’s Building Innovation Telford (BiT) team will project manage the delivery.

An artist’s impression of how Wellington Orbit will look from the outside.

This project builds on a decade-long journey for Wellington Orbit that began in 2012 with the 'Save the Clifton' campaign. The campaign hoped to re-open the now-demolished former Clifton cinema as a theatre, cinema and arts centre.

When the fight for the Clifton was lost due to uncertainty surrounding the site, the determined team commenced plan B - and opened a 63-seat ground floor cinema and cafe in 2019.

In 2023, Telford & Wrekin Council secured £9.8m of central government funding to invest in key assets in Wellington, one being Wellington Orbit.

The additional government funding enabled the purchase of the former bank building and will fund the restoration of the remainder of the building.

This next phase of development will introduce a variety of adaptable spaces within the historic building.

Spaces will include a purpose-built studio space, flexible meeting rooms, long-term workspaces, more cafe space and a multi-use event area for live music, workshops and community events.

Wellington Orbit volunteers Danny Collier and Beth Lewis, Councillor Angela McClements, Chairman of Wellington Orbit, John McGregor, and PaveAways Director Steve Owen, pictured on the upper floor at Wellington Orbit which is set to be transformed.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the redevelopment will enable more opportunities for arts, culture and community hireable space, boost the economy, and give local entrepreneurs the space and opportunity to start up and established businesses the chance to scale up and grow.

The Wellington Orbit project is part of a wider Investing In Telford and Wrekin programme which is also seeing significant investment and transformation into other areas of the borough including Telford Town Centre and Oakengates.

Councillor Angela McClements said: "This is another exciting chapter for Wellington Orbit as the next phase of redevelopment works gets underway.

“The refurbishment will more than double the size of Wellington Orbit’s current facilities, creating multi-functional community spaces for exhibitions, performing arts and community outreach services.

“It will also secure Wellington Orbit’s future as a community asset and refurbish the rest of the vacant and dilapidated building.

“The investment will attract additional visitors to Wellington support local businesses in the town centre by driving more footfall to the high street.

“These are exciting times for Wellington with the public realm works, the redevelopment of 1 and 2 Walker Street and the refurbishment of Wellington Market.”

John McGregor, Chairman of Wellington Orbit, said: "This news marks a monumental milestone in our journey, and we're excited to see this expansion come to fruition over the next year - turning what was once just a dream into a lasting reality.

“This is a huge moment for Wellington Orbit, and for the entire community. For over a decade, we've had the ambition of creating a truly multi-purpose venue for our town — a place where people can come together to create, connect, and celebrate.

“We are deeply grateful to our members, partners, grantors, staff and volunteers for their unwavering support, which has been the driving force behind our vision from day one."