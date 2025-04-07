Green light given to major renovation of Wellington Orbit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers have given the thumbs up to plans to revamp Wellington's community cinema.

Plans, which involve replacing the windows and building a second-floor extension to the rear, were submitted in February.

Wellington Orbit

The proposals also included reinstating a rear first-floor door, rebuilding an external wall and replacing a rear fire escape staircase.

The renovations mean the "dilapidated" first and second floors of the building can be brought into use, with hopes to use the space as a dance studio and meeting room spaces.

Approving the plans, Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers said the scheme was "acceptable" and "in keeping with the character and appearance" of the site.

The project is all part of a £10 million investment into Wellington, which also includes the redevelopment of a former YMCA building and investment in the town’s market.