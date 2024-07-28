Road 'stopping up' order lodged to allow Wellington development to go ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Permission had been granted in December 2022 for the 67 'affordable' dwellings, access, roads, parking, landscaping and public open space on the site of the Glebe Flats development in the market town.

Now the Department for Transport has made an order authorising the stopping up of an area of St John’s Street at Wellington.

A stopping up order is a legal order that removes highway land from its designation as a highway, which ends public rights of way.