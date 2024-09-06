Emergency services scrambled to two car crash near Shifnal as one person taken to hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at the Upton Crossroads at about 2.30pm on Friday and there have been reports that one person was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they had been called to the incident but were stood down while on the way as they were "no longer required."

But a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said one person was taken to hospital with injuries.

They said: "We received a call around 2.30pm this afternoon with a report of a collision on Upton Lane, Shifnal.

"Officers attended the incident to find two vehicles involved.

"One person was taken to hospital with injuries."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent a crew from Telford Central to the scene at about 2.40pm.

They used oxygen first aid and and small gear to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a road traffic collision involving two cars with no persons trapped.

Both vehicles were made safe by fire service personnel who sent their incident stop message at 3.03pm.