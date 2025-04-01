Severn Trent issues apology to Shifnal residents experiencing no supply, poorer pressure or discoloured water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At 12.14pm today (April 1), the water company issued an apology to customers in TF11 who have experienced no supply, poorer pressure or discoloured water.

The water company said engineers have been carrying out "essential repair work" that was not expected to impact supplies.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 4pm today.

A post said: "The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so the water supply is back to normal as soon as possible.

"We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing and are confident this repair will be completed by 4PM."