Firefighters called to reports of a chimney fire in Shifnal

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal, at 5:30pm today (Monday, March 31).

Firefighters dispatched from Telford Central and carried out a thorough internal investigation using a thermal imaging camera.

Firefighters were called to reports of a chimney fire in Shifnal. Photo: PA

Upon investigation, they found that the smoke was caused by the chimney failing to draw on initial lighting.

After giving advice to the occupier, the incident was concluded at 6:05pm.