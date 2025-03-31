Firefighters called to reports of a chimney fire in Shifnal
Firefighters were called to reports of a chimney fire in Shifnal this evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal, at 5:30pm today (Monday, March 31).
Firefighters dispatched from Telford Central and carried out a thorough internal investigation using a thermal imaging camera.
Upon investigation, they found that the smoke was caused by the chimney failing to draw on initial lighting.
After giving advice to the occupier, the incident was concluded at 6:05pm.