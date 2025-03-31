Firefighters tackle open fire in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Sutton Hill, Telford, at 5:03pm today (Monday, March 31).

Firefighters from Telford Central found approximately 10 square metres of grassland alight.

Firefighters were called out to Telford this afternoon. Photo: PA

They used buckets of water and knapsacks to extinguish the fire.

The incident concluded at 5:20pm.