Firefighters tackle open fire in Telford
Firefighters were called to a fire in Telford this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Sutton Hill, Telford, at 5:03pm today (Monday, March 31).
Firefighters from Telford Central found approximately 10 square metres of grassland alight.
They used buckets of water and knapsacks to extinguish the fire.
The incident concluded at 5:20pm.