Firefighters tackle open fire in Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire in Telford this afternoon. 

By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Sutton Hill, Telford, at 5:03pm today (Monday, March 31). 

Firefighters from Telford Central found approximately 10 square metres of grassland alight. 

Firefighters were called out to Telford this afternoon. Photo: PA

They used buckets of water and knapsacks to extinguish the fire. 

The incident concluded at 5:20pm. 

