Firefighters tackle tree ablaze in Ironbridge

Firefighters were called to a fire in Ironbridge this afternoon.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Buildwas Road, Ironbridge, at 12:34pm on Monday, March 31. 

Crews dispatched from Much Wenlock and found one hollow tree alight. 

Firefighters were called to Ironbridge this afternoon. Photo: PA

Firefighters extinguished the fire using one hosereel jet and monitored temperatures using a thermal imaging camera.

The incident concluded at 1:20pm.

