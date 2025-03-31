Firefighters tackle tree ablaze in Ironbridge
Firefighters were called to a fire in Ironbridge this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Buildwas Road, Ironbridge, at 12:34pm on Monday, March 31.
Crews dispatched from Much Wenlock and found one hollow tree alight.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using one hosereel jet and monitored temperatures using a thermal imaging camera.
The incident concluded at 1:20pm.