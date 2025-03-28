Shropshire Star
Police and firefighters rush to busy roundabout in Telford after fuel leak

Emergency services have attended a busy roundabout in Telford after a diesel leak from a van.

By Luke Powell
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the Randlay Interchange off the A442 shortly after 12.30pm. 

Three fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene. Police crews also attended. 

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a diesel leak from a van.

Firefighters stemmed the leak and the incident was left with West Mercia Police.

The incident was under control by 1.15pm.

